5,840 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,088,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of NVR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,538.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,998.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6,084.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,519.05 and a 52-week high of $6,570.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

