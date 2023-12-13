Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $39.82 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 422,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,818,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

