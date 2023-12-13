Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 1.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

ASND stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $127.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

