Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -154.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 114,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

