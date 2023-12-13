Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. 28,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

