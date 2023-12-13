PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $14.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

