Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 75,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,116. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.