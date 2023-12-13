Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Reduced by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,142 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 1.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Digital Turbine worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 287,180 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

