Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.96

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 1366887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

