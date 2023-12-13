ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.33

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 18321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

