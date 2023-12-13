Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.21

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 3437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 652,640 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 128,807 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.