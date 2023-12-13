First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.82

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 8868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
