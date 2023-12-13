Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.29

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.29 and last traded at $175.29, with a volume of 21487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on NSIT
Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Enterprises
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.