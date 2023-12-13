Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.29

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.29 and last traded at $175.29, with a volume of 21487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.