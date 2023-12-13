Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,475,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.