Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,716,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

