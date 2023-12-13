Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $823.17

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $823.17 and last traded at $818.59, with a volume of 6730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $806.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

