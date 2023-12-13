Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $49.58 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,577,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 1.25% of Radian Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

