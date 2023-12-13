Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $13,584,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

