Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,413,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $13,584,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $209,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Voya Financial
In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
VOYA stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Voya Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.
Voya Financial Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
