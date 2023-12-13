Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.48% of Textron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

