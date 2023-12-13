Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 232,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,800,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.