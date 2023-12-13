Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.64

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 1178330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 365,964 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.