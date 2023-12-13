Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.00

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.00 and last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 85938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

