Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,143,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.60% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

