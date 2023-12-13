Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $44.05 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,761,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,047,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.