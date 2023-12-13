Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 80.3%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:INVO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 7,630.09% and a negative net margin of 459.42%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
