Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 80.3%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 7,630.09% and a negative net margin of 459.42%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $882,000.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

