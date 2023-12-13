EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Short Interest Up 350.0% in November

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFHT. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $10,167,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $9,920,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 165.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $4,586,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 59.9 %

Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

