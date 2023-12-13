Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.62

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.62 and last traded at C$27.62, with a volume of 1372103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.38. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6529492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

