iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,839,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,587% from the previous session’s volume of 348,238 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.43.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.