Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.74

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 20031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

