iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $264.44

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.44 and last traded at $264.44, with a volume of 24336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

