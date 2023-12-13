Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 65,638 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $4,044,797.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,536,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,810 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

