China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDSG opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Dongsheng International
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.