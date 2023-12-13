China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDSG opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

