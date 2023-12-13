iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 117,968 shares.The stock last traded at $67.15 and had previously closed at $67.05.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
