Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 1,109,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,631,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.