Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 318.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
