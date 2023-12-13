Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 318.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.