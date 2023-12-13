Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
ETB opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
