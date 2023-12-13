Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 329.8% in November

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the November 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avenue Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATXI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.