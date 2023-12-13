Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 329.8% in November

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the November 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATXI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.19. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

