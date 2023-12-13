Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 531,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 479,910 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

