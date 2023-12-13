Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 345.2% in November

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EDF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

