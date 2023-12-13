Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.28.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.
