Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 325.7% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Infobird Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Infobird during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

