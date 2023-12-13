Comerica Bank Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

