Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

