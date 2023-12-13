Comerica Bank Makes New $720.73 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,730,000. LPL Financial makes up 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.43% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

