Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,790,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MLM opened at $480.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $482.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.50 and a 200-day moving average of $439.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

