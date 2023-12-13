Comerica Bank Invests $666 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 588,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,913 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

