Comerica Bank Invests $934.48 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 333,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,480,000. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of The Cigna Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CI opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.89. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.