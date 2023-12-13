Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $105.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 79.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.