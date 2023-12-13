Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

