The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

GLU stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

